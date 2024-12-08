Hide Road: 1 killed, 2 injured as trailer hits motorcycle

Kolkata: A youth was killed and two others were injured after an accident took place on Hide Road in West Port area late on Saturday night.

According to sources, around 2:20 am on Saturday, a youth was riding a motorcycle along the Hide Road with two of his friends riding pillion. It is alleged that near Jain Kunja, a trailer hit the motorcycle and fled. The youths fell down and sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to the SSKM where one of the youths identified as Bijay Lal Mallick succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Among the other two injured youths, one identified as Sunny Bind was discharged after necessary treatment. The third youth identified as Susanta Halder was admitted at the Red Zone Trauma Care unit of the SSKM Hospital. It is alleged that none of the youths were wearing helmets.