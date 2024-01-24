HIDCO to set up two more grounds for cricket & football

The Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) will soon set up two more grounds in New Town for cricket and football.

Both the grounds will be set up in Action Area IID and are expected to be completed by Durga Puja this year. HIDCO has already floated two separate tenders inviting applications for the construction of the one cricket and one football ground. As per the specifications, the length and width of the cricket ground will be 100 x 80 meter. There will be three pitches for playing which will measure about 25 x 3.05 meter. The estimated cost for the construction of the cricket ground along with necessary drainage and fencing work is about Rs 1.78 crore.

On the other hand, another tender has been floated for construction of a football ground measuring about 104 x 80 meter. For the construction of ground and other additional works like setting up fences and drainage system, the estimate is about Rs 1.55 crore.

Bid submissions for both the tenders are scheduled to start from Thursday and will continue till February 1 at 3 pm. At present there is one cricket ground and one football ground in New Town which are being given on hourly basis.