HIDCO to set up int’l intra-state, inter-state & inter-city bus terminus-cum-commercial complex

Kolkata: West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the preparation of a detailed project report with a feasibility study report for the construction of an international, intra-state, inter-state and inter-city state-of-art bus terminus-cum-commercial/business complex, in New Town, having world-class airport-like-facilities.



The project will be executed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. As to the features of the project, a land area of 9.488 acres in Action II-D at New Town Kolkata has been earmarked for the project.

The total built-up area will be 46123.28 sqm.

The area of the bus terminus and the commercial facility is 20109.11 sqm.

The area of the banquet and commercial facility on the 3rd floor is 3354.78 sqm. The total area of the hotel and office in two separate towers will be 16141.04 sqm.

The total number of bus parking facilities is 90 while there will be 10 bus arrival and departure bay facility on the first floor. The total car parking facility on the ground floor will be 528. Additionally, there will be 40 two-wheeler parking facilities in the basement and 32 four-wheeler parking facilities in the basement.

It was learnt that the terminus will be from the basement to the 2nd floor while the commercial development will be from the 3rd floor to the 8th floor. The land will remain under the ownership of HIDCO. An official said that HIDCO will provide land to the PPP developer but will not contribute any funds.

The PPP developer will arrange the required funds for the development and execute the ISBT. The developer will hand over the Ground +1+2nd floors to HIDCO and common service areas, common service facilities, parking space etc.

The rest of the built-up area may remain in possession of the developer for commercial purposes. Apart from the construction of the B+G+VIII storied building, an approach flyover to reach the entry gate of the departure hall at the first 1st-floor level is to be constructed.

As for the present status of the project, the building plans were already sanctioned by New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) but it is to be renewed again.

The no objection certificate (NOC) for height clearance from the airport authorities has been obtained but is to be renewed again and the same is the case for fire clearance. However, environment clearance is yet to be obtained before the execution of work.

The project was conceived in light of a Calcutta High Court order regarding shifting/relocation of the Esplanade Bus Terminus. A high-level meeting was held by the state government stakeholders and it was decided a plot of land in New Town will be earmarked for the development of a Bus Terminus-cum-Commercial Complex in New Town, Kolkata.

HIDCO was entrusted with the responsibility to implement the project on a PPP model.