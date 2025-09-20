HIDCO starts work on 12.6-acre ‘Durga Angan’ project in New Town

Kolkata: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced the construction of “Durga Angan”— a temple-like complex dedicated to Goddess Durga in New Town—HIDCO has initiated the process for setting up the project, which will be built on 12.6 acres of land.

When the Bengal Chief Minister had announced the plan to set up a permanent Durga Angan from the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, the BJP leaders in the state raised questions on the future of the project. It was learnt that HIDCO started the groundwork for setting up the project.

It will come up on a plot opposite Eco Park near a star category hotel in New Town. This plot has been chosen for setting up the complex, looking into its connectivity and proximity to the airport, metro stations and other tourist spots. The project is expected to be completed by September 2027.

The plan was approved in the state Cabinet, following which the tourism department and HIDCO were asked to identify a suitable place in or around the city where the complex could be set up.

The initiative to set up a temple-like complex dedicated to Durga has been prompted by UNESCO’s recognition of Bengal’s Durga Puja as a heritage, with the aim to create a place of worship which would attract tourists and visitors round the year.

Following the announcement of the Chief Minister, the state government has promptly started the process to set up ‘Durga Angan’, which is expected to showcase various aspects of Durga Puja, from artistry and rituals to history and community participation.

The Chief Minister had stated that the project would attract tourists year-round, not just during the Puja season, and could boost the local economy.