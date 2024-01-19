HIDCO invites offers for e-auction of about 1.38 acres land in Kolkata civic body area

Kolkata: The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) is inviting offers from corporate bodies, including joint venture companies and consortiums, in e-auction for allotment of 1.38 acres land in Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The concerned land of 1.38 acres (5584.80 sqm) in Nonadanga Mouza, Chowbaga area will be sold on a freehold basis for residential or commercial projects, or a mix of both. The invite offer said that intending organisations will have to submit their offer with a preliminary project proposal on their proposed use of land under the said land parcel. It was learnt that under the land use development and control plan (LUDCP) for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) that area can be utilised for residential as well as commercial projects or for a mix of both uses. The e-auction will start on February 22 from 12 pm to 3 pm subject to auto extension. The starting bid price of the said e-auction has been fixed as Rs 65.67 crore only.

As part of the major terms and conditions, HIDCO specified that Floor Area Ratio (FAR), ground coverage etc. relating to the construction of project building in that land parcel will be as per existing Building Rules of KMC and LUDCP of that. It mentioned possession of land to the successful bidder after e-auction process will be handed over within 30 days on receipt of full payment. Construction work should be started within 12 months which may be extended up to two years and the construction work should be completed within five years from the delivery of possession of land to the successful bidder.

Highlighting the key features of the land parcel, HIDCO informed that a total 1.38 acres of land parcel is in a very strategic location in the eastern part of the city of Kolkata. The land parcel is within 1.2 km of the upcoming Metro Railway station and has road connectivity with EM Bypass. Two private hospitals and a private school are within a few kilometres of the land parcel.

Meanwhile, the state government is learnt to have allotted 7.2 acres of land in New Town to renowned cardiologist Devi Shetty’s Narayana Hrudalaya to set up a greenfield

hospital. The plot is near the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.