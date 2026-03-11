HIDCO hands over allotment letters for Nijanna, Sujanna Housing projs

Kolkata: The State Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) on Tuesday handed over allotment letters to successful applicants of the Nijanna and Sujanna housing projects, selected through a lottery process.



Launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in July last year, these projects are part of several infrastructural initiatives in New Town. Nijanna caters to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), while Sujanna is designed for the Lower Income Group (LIG) in Action Area IIC of New Town. The Nijanna project comprises 490 one-bedroom flats, and Sujanna includes 720 two-bedroom flats. Both projects have been developed on seven acres of government land.

On Tuesday, the allotment letters were distributed in the presence of HIDCO Vice-Chairman HK Dwivedi, Rajarhat-New Town MLA Tapas Chatterjee, Rajarhat-Gopalpur MLA Aditi Munshi, HIDCO Managing Director Rajarshi Mitra, and other officials.

According to HIDCO officials, about 5465 applications were submitted for Nijanna, while about 898 applications were submitted for Sujanna. Dwivedi said: “The entire lottery process was conducted in a very transparent manner. My security personnel had applied but were not selected. Those who have got the flats, the state government is giving a huge subsidy as instructed by the Chief Minister. We are not taking the land cost as well as it is meant for the EWS and LIG.”

It was learnt that a lock-in period of 10 years has been imposed. The projects were built at a cost of Rs 297 crore on 7.6 acres of land, which is worth Rs 200 crore.