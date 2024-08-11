He’s a criminal of highest order, will pursue maximum punishment: CP

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the death of a female post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Cops confirmed sexual assault and murder of the victim.

The deceased was found lying semi-naked in the seminar hall of the chest medicine department of the medical college on Friday morning.

The arrested person Sanjoy Roy was produced at Sealdah Court on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

During the probe, police got evidence that Roy entered the hospital around 11 pm on Thursday. He briefly left to consume alcohol and re-entered the hospital around 4 am on Friday, visibly intoxicated and wearing a Bluetooth headset. However, he was seen leaving the premises 35-40 minutes later without the headset.

The snapped wire of the headset was recovered from the site of the offence and the CCTV footage in and around the hospital premises led the investigators to zero in on Sanjoy.

“We have analysed all kinds of evidence and the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the place of occurrence and have made the arrest. We have initiated a case of sexual assault and murder. We will take him into custody and interrogate him for further leads in the case,” said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goel.

According to police sources, the offender’s mobile phone is full of pornographic videos. Even after being arrested and confessing to his crime, he has remained unperturbed and has shown no signs of remorse.

“We are examining whether he is mentally challenged to some extent,” an investigating officer said.

The post-mortem that was done in the presence of students of the hospital and the victim’s parents confirmed sexual abuse with injury marks on her hand, fingers, leg and other body parts. The entire post-mortem process has been videographed.

During the investigation, cops learnt that the civic volunteer was a frequenter at the hospital and was associated with touting. His access to the place of crime was without any hindrance because of his profession. He committed the crime at the time when the victim was sleeping inside the seminar hall.

“He is a criminal of the highest order and we will try our best so that he gets punishment of the highest order,” Goel said.

Cops are not ruling out the involvement of more persons in the crime and the Special Investigation Team (SIT ) led by DC, DD (Special) is investigating the case.

Additional Commissioner of Police Murli Dhar, said: “This is a sensitive case. As per Supreme Court guidelines, we cannot divulge every detail of the probe. As the CP has said, we have started the case under Section 103 (1) and 64, BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). This is a case of homicide as well as sexual assault. Our investigation is conducted in a transparent manner and in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, doctors took out a rally demanding stern punishment of the culprit, while the Bengali film industry expressed “shock” over the incident and demanded justice for the victim.