Heroin worth Rs 12 cr seized in Assam

: The police on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of heroin, estimated to be valued at over Rs 12 crore, and apprehended two persons in this connection in Assam Karimganj district, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation at Veterbond area under Ratabari police station and intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring Mizoram, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said. During a search operation, the police found 121 soap boxes, containing over 1.5 kgs of heroin, kept inside a drum.