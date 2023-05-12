Herobhanga beat officer gets Gallant Warrior Award 2023

KOLKATA: The Forest division of South 24-Parganas has made the state government proud with Krishnapada Mondal, Beat Officer of Herobhanga Beat under Matla range receiving the prestigious Gallant Warrior Award 2023 for his contribution to the rescue and release of stray tigers.



The award was handed over to Mondal by former President of India Ramnath Kovind.A resident of Swarupnagar in North 24-Parganas, Mondal has worked under Sunderban Tiger Reserve form 2005 and for the last 4 years has been working under the Sunderban Biosphere Reserve that comes under the aegis of South 24-Parganas Forest division.

“As per official records, I have been involved in the rescue and release of 16 tigers, but unofficially the figure would be more. My efforts have been acknowledged considering the amount of risk that we have to take in our efforts in wildlife protection,” Mondal said.He added that the prestigious award has naturally been a big boost to his commitment towards wildlife conservation.

The division had sent some footage of the daring act of Mondal in capturing and releasing tigers that had strayed into human habitat and the Central government was impressed with his commitment. According to Mondal, the major challenge that he had to overcome has been while trapping tigers straying into human habitat. “We have to lay a trap cage for capture of such a tiger and during such exercise, we have to put up a covering of the area where the cage is laid. There has been more than one instance when I have gone near the cage after trapping a tiger in a cage while I came across another tiger outside the cage. The challenge of thwarting the attack of the tiger outside the cage is a daunting task,” he added.