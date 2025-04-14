Heritage town Cooch Behar struggles with civic woes amid staff shortage, financial strain

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar, a town renowned for its regal heritage and meticulous planning by the maharajas, continues to hold historical significance and has been officially declared a heritage town by the state government. However, despite its prestigious status, the town is currently grappling with multiple civic challenges — ranging from inadequate drainage systems to irregular drinking water supply.

Over the past decade, unplanned construction of multi-storey buildings without parking provisions has added to the town’s urban woes. These developments, allegedly approved without proper oversight, are attributed to the ongoing manpower crisis within the Cooch Behar Municipality.

Due to a severe shortage of staff, the municipality has become increasingly dependent on temporary and contractual workers. The number of permanent employees has dwindled significantly and essential positions, including those of a sanitary inspector and an accountant, remain vacant. As a result, key operations are being managed by non-permanent staff, often lacking the technical expertise required for efficient service delivery.

Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh admitted the difficulties faced by the administration. He said: “The gratuity dues of retired employees are being cleared step by step. However, several complications have arisen due to staff shortages. The absence of qualified personnel in crucial departments is making routine work increasingly challenging. Urgent recruitment is essential.”

Municipality sources revealed that out of a sanctioned strength of 443 permanent employees across 20 wards, only 173 posts are currently filled. To bridge the gap, around 600 temporary and contractual workers have been engaged. The monthly expenditure on their salaries has reached approximately Rs 60 lakh, placing an immense financial burden on the civic body. The last round of permanent appointments was made in 2018-19. Since then, the recruitment process has stalled. Despite these constraints, the municipality claims to have initiated several development projects aimed at beautifying the heritage town.