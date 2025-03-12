Heritage tourism stalled in Jalpaiguri due to lack of official recognition

Jalpaiguri: The lack of official recognition from the State Heritage Commission has stalled Jalpaiguri’s heritage tourism initiatives. Despite the district administration’s efforts to map and preserve historic sites, the absence of heritage status prevents necessary conservation measures.

To promote tourism, the administration, in collaboration with Jalpaiguri Municipality, is identifying and mapping routes around potential heritage sites. However, without recognition, several structures are deteriorating, while some, like the century-old Baptist Church, have been demolished and rebuilt. In 2013, the University of North Bengal submitted a list of potential heritage sites, including Rajbari Dighi, the fairground, Shiva and Manasa temples, the European Club, old municipal buildings, the Iron House and various religious sites. Despite this, the commission has taken no action. In 2017, the responsibility for mapping these sites was assigned to the district administration and municipality, but yet no significant progress has been made by the commission. Renowned writer Umesh Sharma questioned the delay, stating: “Why is the commission not recognising century-old structures beyond the palace? If they did, the administration could develop heritage tourism like in Cooch Behar. Without recognition, this plan will remain on paper.”

Additional District Magistrate (Tourism) Priyadarshini Bhattacharya emphasised the administration’s commitment, saying: “We conducted a heritage walk with the municipality and are eager to implement heritage tourism. I have instructed the sub-divisional officer to coordinate with the municipality to expedite the process.”

Gobinda Roy, convener of Jalpaiguri Nagarik Samiti, pointed to the lack of regional representation in the commission, stating: “North Bengal has a rich heritage, yet no one from this region is in the commission. Without a representative, who will advocate for these properties?” Pastor Biplab Sarkar of Jalpaiguri Baptist Church expressed frustration, explaining: “Our century-old church was in a dilapidated state, with rainwater seeping in during monsoons. Without heritage recognition, we had no

choice but to rebuild.”

Jalpaiguri Municipality Chairperson Papia Pal stated: “We have compiled a list of heritage sites and are mapping heritage routes with the administration while maintaining contact with the commission.”

Recently, Ananda Gopal Ghosh, former head of the History department at the University of North Bengal, was appointed to the commission. He acknowledged the delay and stated: “I had submitted a list of North Bengal’s potential heritage sites to the commission. Now, as a member, I have requested the chairman to conduct an on-site inspection. Once recognised, financial allocations can be made for their conservation.”