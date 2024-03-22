Herbal colours by local SHGs flying off shelves

Jalpaiguri: Women of Self-Help-Groups (SHG), in their wildest dreams, had never imagined this to happen. The demand for their herbal colours (abeer) is so great that in the last two days, three-and-a-half quintals of abeer has been delivered to the wholesale market. Not only this, this abeer is also making its way to neighbouring places from the Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.



Thanks to the Botany department of North Bengal University and Jalpaiguri Sadar BDO, the SHGs have started the manufacture and sale of herbal abeer for the very first time and it was an instant hit.

Jalpaiguri Sadar Block Administration took the initiative to train the SHGs in preparation of herbal abeer to benefit them financially in view of the Basanta Utsav (festival of colours). A training was given by the Botany department of the North Bengal University, on how to make abeer using different flowers and vegetables, including marigold flower, spinach, beetroot, carrot, Neelkantha flower, organised by the block administration.

Rama Tantra Basak, president of Paharpur Surya Mahila Bahumukhi Sangh Samabay Samity Limited, said that they made this abeer as per the training imparted. “I was a bit skeptical at first but now it feels good to see the abeer flying off the shelves.”

“We did not know that abeer can be made in this way. We will make abeer in greater quantities next year,” stated Shefali Adhikari of the SHG.

Counters have been set up in each of the 14 Gram Panchayat areas of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block where women are selling abeer on behalf of local self-help groups. This abeer is also being sold in 17 shops. This chemical-free abeer is being sold in the retail market.