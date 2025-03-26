Hemtabad: Road construction starts with Rs 13.32 crore fund

Raiganj: The long-awaited reconstruction of the 11-kilometre road from Kashimpur to Bisnupur, including a bridge in Hemtabad block of North Dinajpur, has commenced with a sanctioned fund of Rs 13.32 crore from the state government.

Satyajit Barman, Minister of State for School Education and MLA of Hemtabad, laid the foundation stone for the project at Dehochi Mora on Monday afternoon. The initiation of this project has been met with optimism among locals, who anticipate improved connectivity and enhanced access to essential services upon its completion.

The deteriorated condition of this crucial stretch has been a persistent issue for years, affecting over one lakh residents across approximately 30 villages, such as Birgram, Bharatpur, Bisnupur, Bahala, Malan, Rosanpur, Peerhaat, Baharile, Samaspur, Dehachi and Kashimpur.

The road serves as a vital link to several high schools and health centres and its poor state has posed significant challenges for students and patients alike. Additionally, the Malan Border Out Post of the Border Security Force (BSF) near India-Bangladesh border is situated along this route, underscoring its strategic importance.

Minister Barman acknowledged the community’s longstanding demand for the road’s reconstruction. He stated: “It was the demand of the residents for the reconstruction of this around 11 km road and a bridge from Kashimpur to Bisnupur.

The state government has allotted Rs 13.32 crore for this purpose. Tender procedure has been completed for the road. Its construction has begun. It will get a complete shape in the next six months.”