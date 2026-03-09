Hemtabad road construction begins with Rs 1.37 cr aid

Raiganj: Construction of a long-awaited rural road has finally begun in the Hemtabad area of Uttar Dinajpur district, bringing relief to thousands of residents who had been facing transportation difficulties for years.



The project involves the construction of a nearly 3-kilometre road connecting Samaspur and Dehachi villages under the Hemtabad Gram Panchayat.

The road will be built with Rs 1.37 crore provided by the state government. The foundation stone for the project was laid on Sunday evening by Asraful Ali, a member of the Gram Panchayat and president of the Hemtabad Block Trinamool Congress committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali said: “The road had remained in a dilapidated condition for nearly a decade, causing serious inconvenience to local residents.

Motorcycles, ambulances and other vehicles often faced difficulties while travelling along the damaged stretch.

The issue was brought to the attention of the state government by local MLA and state minister Satyajit Barman. The Panchayat and Rural Development Department later sanctioned the required funds for the project”.

Local resident Dipankar Barman said: “More than 20,000 people from around ten villages, including Dehuchi, Gutin, Kashimpur, Rampur and Samaspur, will benefit once the road is completed.

The new road will improve connectivity and accelerate development in the region.”