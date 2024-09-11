Hema Committee Report impact: Ritabhari meets Chief Minister

KOLKATA: Nearly two weeks ago, Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to initiate a probe into sexual misconduct within the Bengali film industry, similar to the Hema Committee in Kerala.

On Tuesday, the ‘Fatafati’ actress met the CM at Nabanna for at least 30 minutes. Sources inform that Ritabhari raised concerns with the Chief Minister regarding the issue of sexual harassment in Tollywood, a matter that has gained attention following allegations against director Arindam Sil and actor Joyjit Banerjee. On Monday night, a Bengali actress filed an FIR against Sil, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour. Sources inform that Ritabhari has proposed the formation of a committee modelled after the Hema Committee.

Reportedly, the Chief Minister is also in favour of creating a similar committee in the Bengali film industry to ensure the safety of women in the entertainment sector.

Sources also inform that during her meeting, Ritabhari may have submitted complaints against two prominent producers, drawing from her own experiences in the industry.

Two weeks ago, Ritabhari took to social media to ask if a similar investigation, like the Hema Committee Report, could be initiated in the Bengali film industry. The ‘Bohurupi’ actress also highlighted how heroes, producers, and directors with such “filthy minds and behaviour” continue to work without facing any consequences for their actions. She even pointed out how some of them were seen holding candles for the RG Kar rape- murder victim.

Ritabhari has urged her fellow actresses to “unmask these predators.”