Helper dies after being run over by bus

Kolkata: The helper of a bus died after he was run over after he was kicked by the bus conductor on Tuesday morning in Khardah. According to sources, a bus of route number 78 was moving towards Barrackpore along the B T Road. While the bus was moving through the Khardah area, an altercation broke out between the helper and conductor. It is alleged that suddenly the conductor kicked the helper and as a result he fell down on the road from the moving bus.

As soon as he fell on the road, the helper was run over under the rear wheel of the same bus. A few local residents who saw the incident intercepted the bus and detained both the conductor and driver. Later, they were handed over to the police. A case has been registered at the Khardah Police Station against the driver and conductor. The passengers of the bus reportedly claimed that the altercation took place over throwing water at each other. Police are probing to confirm whether the incident took place accidentally or due to a personal grudge.