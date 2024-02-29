Helper charred to death after oil tanker catches fire

Tension spread near Md Ali Park on C R Avenue after a tanker carrying petroleum product caught fire after an accident and the helper was charred to death inside the vehicle early on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 5 am, the oil tanker was moving towards Esplanade along C R Avenue. While passing through the area in front of Md. Ali Park, the driver, somehow lost control and toppled. As soon as the tanker toppled, oil started leaking and fire triggered due to friction. Initially, two fire tenders were pressed into action and later eight more fire tenders were sent.

However, due to the inflammable object, fire fighters faced trouble while dousing the blaze. A shop and a portion of a house at the accident spot also got damaged due to the flames.

After almost an hour, the blaze was brought under control. Later, firefighters recovered the charred body of the helper of the tanker identified as Avay Tiwari (31) of Budge Budge from the cabin.

However, the driver somehow managed to flee immediately after the accident. Due to the accident, the south-bound movement of vehicles was stopped and the traffic movement was diverted using other roads. A case has been registered at the Jorasanko Police Station in connection with

the incident.