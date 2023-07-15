Help KMC carry out urban forestry in city: Mayor

Kolkata: Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Friday requested all NGOs and private organisations to come ahead and contribute in carrying out plantation of trees since the civic body cannot afford to carry out plantation of one crore saplings with limited funds.



Addressing the press, the Mayor said it should be the duty of all citizens to ensure the city remains clean and green. “In the wake of increasing air pollution in Kolkata, we need to plant more trees for fresh air. Unless we take measures, the number of cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will increase manifold,” Hakim said.

The Mayor said after Cyclone Amphan, several trees in the city got uprooted. The KMC has managed to plant about 50,000 trees as of now. “We need to carry out more plantations. We need to plant at least one crore saplings. Organised plantation is required in the city. We are requesting all NGOs, corporate bodies to help us in this effort because KMC is too low on funds to implement it all by itself,” he highlighted.

Hakim added that space is also inadequate in the city and requested that if anyone has space to share they can approach the KMC for carrying out plantations there. “We have found some space near the Chorial canal. We will soon carry out a plantation drive there.

“Climate change is apparent and we can see how summers are getting hotter and unbearable. Trees will help provide shade and keep the city cooler,” he highlighted.

Further, commenting on the trees that need to be planted, Hakim said: “We need to plant trees that have stronger roots since Bengal is prone to cyclones. We have planted short trees but need to plant tall trees too.

“At roadsides, we are planting Weeping Debdaru. We have also got neem trees from Rajasthan. In city parks, we are planting fruit bearing trees. We will also plant tamarind trees. Urban forestry is the need of the hour.”

It is learnt that instructions have reached councillors from the Mayor that they

need to play an active role in carrying out plantation in their wards.

Sources said due to the overall paucity of space for plantation within city limits, councillors have been asked to play an active role in identifying areas within their wards where plantation can be carried out. KMC is also to carry out plantation drives alongside the banks of Hooghly.

About 120 coconut and palm trees would be planted here, it is learnt.

Alongside, the plantation drive will also be carried out on the banks of all canals, including two sides of the Tolly Nullah.