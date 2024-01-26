Help desk set up for migrant workers at Sealdah Stn, to be opened at several stns also

Kolkata: The Migrant Workers Welfare Board has opened a help desk to assist migrant workers in Bengal at Sealdah station.



The development was shared by chairman of the Board Samirul Islam through his X handle. “Following the inspiration of @mamataofficial, the Migrant Workers Welfare Board opened a help desk to assist migrant workers in Bengal at Sealdah Railway Station. Similar help desks will be opened at various other railway stations,” Islam’s X handle read.

The Board has been given the responsibility to arrange for skill mapping, identification of training needs and conduction of skill development training for the migrant workers by designated agencies as may be deemed fit.

It has been given a free hand to announce any other welfare schemes according to time and situation, indicating the state government’s thrust on the welfare of migrant workers.

Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Birbhum and East Midnapore are among the districts with a high number of migrant workers. The registered migrant workers in the state are entitled to benefits that include financial support worth Rs 2,00,000 to families in case of the accidental death of a worker, Rs 50,000 in case of normal death, Rs 25,000 to transport the body of a migrant worker from his workplace and Rs 3,000

for last rites.

In case of accidental disability, a migrant worker will get Rs 1,00,000 if the disability is 80 per cent or more, and Rs 50,000 for minor disabilities.