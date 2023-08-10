Help desk for patients ‘Astha’ inaugurated at Balurghat Hospital

BALURGHAT: A help desk for patients, ‘Astha’ was inaugurated at Balurghat District Hospital on Wednesday evening.



District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Bijin Krishna said: “The help desk Astha will help the patients and their family members a lot. On Wednesday, the trial run started after its inauguration. A few days later the full-fledged system will be in place.”

According to him, It’s basically a single-window support system through which arrangement, solution, timely intervention and hassle-free services will be provided to the patients.

“Due to the heavy rush, the patients have to visit the hospital many times, especially before any surgery. Before any surgery, it’s common to conduct a few tests as per the suggestion of the specialists. Sometimes the patients and their families do not know when the tests or the surgery will be conducted. In the district hospital, the patients come from far-off places. It’s also time-consuming for them. Sometimes they think that the concerned hospital authority is harassing them. In order to avoid all these confusions, Astha started its journey on Wednesday,” Krishna said.

He said that the attending hospital personnel will provide all necessary information to the patients. The inauguration took place in the presence of Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Superintendent and Balurghat District Hospital Krishnendu Bikash Bag and others.