Help candidates file nominations: HC tells Bhangar & Kashipur PS

Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed the police, especially the Bhangar and Kashipur police stations, to extend necessary help to the candidates to file their nominations for the Panchayat polls.

On Wednesday, three ISF candidates moved the Calcutta High Court alleging that they were prevented from filing their nomination papers by a group of people. After the hearing, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the Bhangar and Kashipur police stations to assist the candidates in filing their nominations. The court also directed the Junior Counsel appearing for the state to communicate the gist of the order to the Director General of the state police, who will further communicate it to all the Superintendents of Police (SP) and Commissioners of Police (CP).

In another petition related to a tense situation in Minakha of Bashirhat Justice Mantha mentioned the same order. He further sought a report from the Superintendent of Police, Bashirhat by June 22.

Meanwhile, ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui went to Nabanna on Wednesday to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and complain about the situation. However, the Chief Minister was unable to meet him due to her busy schedule.