Heightened vigil at border in South Dinajpur villages amid infiltration fears

BALURGHAT: Amid recent tensions and the possibility of Bangladeshi miscreants infiltrating and taking shelter in border villages, the South Dinajpur District Police has intensified surveillance across the region. Acting on instructions from Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal, officers in-charge (ICs) are visiting every Gram Panchayat (GP) to raise awareness among local representatives and residents. Villagers have been urged to report any unfamiliar or suspicious individuals to the nearest police station without delay.

Police officials have held meetings with GP members and Pradhans across all 64 Panchayats in the district, issuing clear directives to all nine police stations to remain vigilant. “We are alerting everyone in the villages,” said SP Chinmay Mittal. “People are being advised to immediately inform the police if they notice any unknown or suspicious persons in their locality.”

At a recent meeting in Boaldar Panchayat under Balurghat Police Station, Panchayat Pradhan Dipak Mahato shared: “In light of the current situation, we held a meeting with the IC of Balurghat Police Station. We’ve been instructed to report if any Bangladeshi nationals are found taking refuge in local homes. Accordingly, we are conducting surveillance in our area.”

Adding to the security initiatives, state Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra recently visited the Hili border for the inauguration of a cold drinking water facility near the BSF camp at Chakgopal. The project, launched by the district Panchayat, aims to provide relief to BSF jawans stationed at the sensitive border.

Praising the role of the BSF, Mitra said: “BSF is keeping a close watch given the current circumstances. Though our state remains peaceful, we’ve asked the people of border villages to stay alert and cautious. Providing cold drinking water to BSF jawans is a small gesture of gratitude for their service. They are the ones protecting our lives at the borders.”

South Dinajpur shares its border with Bangladesh on three sides and incidents of infiltration remain a serious concern. Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 last year, there has been a noticeable rise in cross-border movements through the Hili border. More than 35 km of the border in the district remains unfenced, allowing intruders easier access.

Reports suggest that some local residents are accepting money in exchange for providing shelter to infiltrators, who later travel to different parts of India. Authorities are also concerned about the possible presence of Pakistani spies who might be using these routes to enter the country.

In response, the South Dinajpur District Police has stepped up vigilance, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the region.