Heightened security at Malda Town Station amid B’desh unrest

Malda: Malda Town Station has witnessed an increased security presence as concerns over potential infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh rise amid ongoing unrest. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers have been conducting regular announcements over loudspeakers at the station, urging passengers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The heightened measures are being taken to prevent the infiltration of extremists or unauthorised individuals into the station, a crucial point of transit for travellers across India and Bangladesh.

The Malda district, located near the India-Bangladesh border, has been under close surveillance by the Border Security Force (BSF), with additional patrols deployed in sensitive areas. Malda Town Station, situated about 15-20 kilometres from the border, serves as an important hub for long-distance trains travelling to and from regions like Agartala, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and even major cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Guwahati. Around 100 long-distance trains operate daily from this station, making it a key point for travellers.

To ensure the safety of passengers and prevent any untoward incidents, the RPF has significantly ramped up security checks. Officers are seen patrolling the station, making public announcements about security precautions. Sniffer dogs are also being used to inspect the station platforms and even the trains. Passengers are being advised to stay alert and report any suspicious individuals to the 139 helpline number. RPF Inspector Om Pal confirmed that the department has received directives to intensify surveillance at stations, especially in light of the unrest in Bangladesh.

“If any suspicious person is spotted, they will be questioned. We are also coordinating with the BSF and intelligence agencies to monitor possible infiltration,” Pal said. The intensified security measures have led to extended shifts for RPF personnel, who are now working 12-hour shifts instead of the usual 8. Security checks are being carried out on both reserved and unreserved compartments, with sniffer dogs inspecting the trains. The increased vigilance reflects the station’s importance and the need to safeguard public safety during these uncertain times.