Heightened security at Jaldapara Nat’l Park with micro drone surveillance

Alipurduar: In an intensified effort to protect the biodiversity of Jaldapara National Park, the park authority has launched round-the-clock surveillance using ‘micro drone cameras’ to eliminate any security gaps during the festival season. The park, covering 216.51 square kilometers, has deployed four advanced micro drones to monitor critical areas, such as riverbeds and wallow pools, which are often difficult to access but are crucial for anti-poaching efforts.

Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Jaldapara Forest Division, outlined the strengthened protective measures, stating: “In a strengthened bid to protect Jaldapara’s unique biodiversity, we have enhanced anti-poaching enforcement and vigilance. Recognising the heightened risks during this festival period, we’ve intensified our patrols on multiple fronts, including elephant, foot, vehicle and boat patrols. Micro drones allow us to monitor remote areas without disturbing wildlife. Our anti-poaching teams are on high alert, coordinating closely with local authorities to respond swiftly to any threats. These drones scan large, challenging terrains, providing an extra layer of security that complements our traditional enforcement methods. This combined approach aims to deter poaching and safeguard the park’s invaluable wildlife.”

The drone monitoring begins at sunrise, capturing high-definition images and video of animal movements throughout the forest. At the end of each day, footage is analysed to track the distribution and species presence, with daily reports sent to the DFO for assessment. If any suspicious activity or unauthorised entry is detected, immediate action is taken to secure the area with forest guards and patrol elephants. Following intelligence reports indicating a potential poaching threat to rhinos during the festive season, the park is on high alert. As of late September, Jaldapara National Park has been placed under red alert status. A 24/7 search operation has been launched to deter poachers, with specialised kumki elephants deployed alongside foot patrols. Additionally, three trained sniffer dogs from the forest department are actively surveying high-risk areas, with special focus on forest villages surrounding Jaldapara.