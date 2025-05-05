Heightened Railway vigil in North Bengal post Pahalgam terror attack

Jalpaiguri: In the wake of the recent militant attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has ramped up security measures across key railway stretches in North Bengal, particularly those close to the Bangladesh border.

On Sunday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) launched intensified patrolling operations along a nearly 40-kilometre stretch of Railway line from the Teesta River bridge near Paharpur in Jalpaiguri to Changrabandha in Cooch Behar near Bangladesh border. This area, adjacent to the international border, saw foot patrols, trolley van surveillance, and monitoring along adjoining roads.

Acting on directives from senior Railway authorities, the RPF increased its presence at Railway bridges, tracks and stations, supplementing regular security protocols. The heightened alert follows concerns over regional instability in Bangladesh and the cross-border implications of recent terrorist activities in Kashmir.

While North Bengal has not witnessed local terrorist sabotage for decades, the region has a past marked by acts of sabotage by militant groups such as the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and ULFA. The current measures are seen as preventive, amid heightened tensions in neighboring Bangladesh and increased vigilance across sensitive transport infrastructure.

“We conducted thorough surveillance from the Teesta Railway Bridge to Changrabandha on Sunday,” said Biplab Dutta, RPF Inspector at Jalpaiguri Road Station. “We examined suspicious bags and items found along the tracks but did not uncover anything threatening. Given it was a holiday, passenger footfall was low. However, surveillance and patrolling will resume with greater intensity from Monday.”

RPF personnel also inspected trains and platforms at Jalpaiguri Road and Changrabandha stations. The security sweep extended to small culverts and bridges over local streams, ensuring no vulnerable spot was overlooked.