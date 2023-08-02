Heavy waterlogging in South Kolkata pockets, KMC deploys pumps to drain stormwater

After a night of torrential rain, pockets of Kolkata witnessed heavy waterlogging with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) having to deploy pumps to drain out stormwater from streets.

After a heavy shower lashed the city for most part of the evening and night on Tuesday, several areas in south, central and north Kolkata got waterlogged. The water remained till early afternoon in some pockets. Dhakuria and adjacent areas in South Kolkata witnessed heavy waterlogging. Dhakuria Station Road and the marketplace were under water.

Areas such as Lake Gardens in ward 93 were waterlogged till the afternoon. The lane leading up to the residence of TMC MP Saugata Roy, along with ones leading to Jodhpur Park, witnessed water till knee-level. Further, lanes in Charu Chandra Place under ward 89 were also inundated. Manholes were opened in this area as KMC’s drainage department workers tried to flush out the stormwater using pumps.

The road in Charu Chandra Place leading towards Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road was waterlogged. Locals alleged that most of the drains are blocked while piles of garbage dotted the side of the lane, leaving the locals vulnerable to vector-borne diseases and water-borne diseases. In Central Kolkata, pockets of Central Avenue were waterlogged. Water also entered certain houses and shops. This apart, pockets in north Kolkata also witnessed waterlogging.

Office-goers and students were greatly inconvenienced as they had to wade through the stagnant water. Many paid double to hire rickshaws, got them to park near their residence gates and then boarded. Some were seen carrying shoes in their hands while wading through the water in office attire.

A KMC official said the civic body has compiled a list of the water pockets in the city. Some of them are Lake Gardens, Jodhpur Park and Golf Green, Thanthania, Amherst Street, M G Road, College Street etc. “KMC has already started desilting work of the drainage and sewer lines wherever necessary. Some of the locations where such works have been taken up are Prince Anwar Shah Road, Raja SC Mullick Road, Gariahat Road, Gobindapur Road, PGM Shah Road etc. under Borough X,” the official said.