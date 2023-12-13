Heavy snowfall in Sandakphu disrupts road connectivity

Heavy snowfall in Sandakphu disrupted road connectivity to the highest spot in Bengal on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the areas in and around Sukhiapokhri and Simana, around 24 km from Darjeeling town, witnessed hail and rain. Temperatures plummeted in the Hill town, further raising hopes of a picture postcard white Christmas. The day’s weather left the tourists asking for more.

“It started snowing in Sandakphu and Bikey Bhanjyang area from 2 pm and is still continuing. At around 8 pm, more than 6 inches of snow had accumulated on the ground. Temperature has dipped to below zero degree C. The road is blocked on the higher reaches.

“Out of 8 tourist vehicles in Sandakphu, around 3 managed to descend. We will help the tourists of the other stranded vehicles to tranship and return safely on Thursday morning.” stated Chandan Pradhan, president, Singhalila Land Rover Owners’ Association, while talking to

Millennium Post.

Sandakphu, located at an altitude of 11930 ft, is also a world famous tourist destination and a trek route. It offers breathtaking views of Mount Everest, Mount Kanchenjunga and is a famous sunrise viewing spot.

In Darjeeling, the day had started on a clear note but soon became cloudy. With downcast skies, mid day temperatures dipped to around 8 degrees. “On the first day of my visit three days ago, it was clear blue sky and the dazzling Kanchenjunga, today it’s just the opposite. There was hail, rain and what seemed like very very light snow on our way to Mirik. It seems Darjeeling will witness snowfall this time,” stated Asha Sharma, a tourist from Delhi.

Areas, including Sukhiapokhari and Simana on the India Nepal border, enroute to Mirik from Darjeeling witnessed hail.

“The whole landscape turned white at the Simana Viewpoint. We enjoyed a lot and even engaged in snow fights. It was the best part of our Darjeeling trip,” stated Sougata Mukherjee from Kolkata.

Coupled with the rain, the hail accumulating on the road, made the roads slippery. “The roads turned slippery and so we had to slow down and drive very cautiously. This resulted in huge traffic snarls,” stated Bhavesh Gurung, a driver.

“The snowfall in the higher reaches of Sikkim and sub Himalayan West Bengal is owing to western disturbances. Night temperatures will further dip,” stated Dr Gopinath Raha of the Indian Meteorological department, Gangtok.

The lowest temperature recorded at Raj Bhawan, Darjeeling on December 13 was 02.8 degree C and highest was

15.9 degree C.