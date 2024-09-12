Heavy rush causes delay on Metro’s east-west corridor

Kolkata: A metro train on the East-West corridor experienced a nearly 25-minute delay on Wednesday morning due to overcrowding.

The incident occurred at around 10.24 am when a rake bound for Esplanade from Howrah Station encountered issues with closing the doors in the last compartment.

The heavy rush prevented the automatic doors from closing properly. The issue was resolved around 10.40 am.

In response to this incident, the Kolkata Metro Railway has extended peak hours on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line. Starting September 12, peak hours on this stretch will be increased by one hour. The revised peak hours are, in the morning, from 9 am to 12 pm (previously 9 am to 11 am) and in the evening, from 5 pm to 9 pm (previously 5 pm to 8 pm). These changes will be implemented on a temporary basis until further notice. During peak hours, Metro services will be available at 12-minute intervals as usual and during non-peak hours, services will be available at 20-minute intervals.