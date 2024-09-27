Heavy rains trigger landslides in Darj & Kalimpong Hills

Darjeeling: On the heels of the dry spell, heavy rains have triggered landslides in different areas of the Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts for Thursday and Friday. Weather conditions are likely to improve from Saturday onwards.

Following a dry spell, during which Darjeeling recorded high temperatures of 28.2 deg C for three consecutive days, heavy rains gripped the Hills from Tuesday. Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in different parts of the Hills, including the Darjeeling town.

“There have been multiple landslides reported from in and around Darjeeling town. We are constantly monitoring the situation. The Control Room is open round the clock. Tarpaulin sheets are being distributed also,” stated Richard Lepcha, Sub divisional officer (SDO), Darjeeling. Landslides were reported near Darjeeling Railway station, above the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway loco shed. At around 9 am a landslide occurred adjacent to an under construction building on the Lebong Cart Road, near the Labour office.

“District Administration, PWD, Disaster Management team and the Darjeeling Municipality immediately cleared up the debris and opened up a single lane so that traffic flow is not disrupted. Earth Movers were pressed into service,” added the SDO. Landslides were reported from Singtam, Sukhia Pokari and on Lingia-Bijanbari Road which remained closed. A landslide has also been reported from Gopaldhara in Mirik. Helpline numbers have been issued by the district administration - 0354-2255749 (Darjeeling); 0354-2344448 (Kurseong); 9073939920 (Mirik) and 0353-2510162 (Siliguri).

In Kalimpong, multiple landslides were reported on the National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim. At around 7:30 am a landslide was reported from near Melli Bazar at Garadijhora, a highly vulnerable area. However, around noon, debris was cleared, opening up traffic on a single lane. At around 1pm, another landslide occurred at Setijhora at Selfidanra. “Work is on to clear the debris and open up the stretch,” stated Srihari Pandey, superintendent of police, Kalimpong. NH10 was a witness to serpentine traffic jams owing to the slides.

The district administration of Kalimpong has advised to avoid the NH10 during heavy rains and use alternate routes. Owing to heavy rains most of the flight services were delayed at the Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri. “Due to the presence of an upper air trough from North Maharashtra to Bangladesh along with strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, this region is witnessing heavy rainfall.

Situation is likely to improve from Saturday,” stated Gopinath Raha of IMD, Gangtok. The IMD has issued a ‘Red’ heavy rainfall warning for Thursday, ‘Orange’ heavy rainfall warning for Friday for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

Balasubramanian T, District Magistrate, Kalimpong stated: “There is a rise in the level of water in Teesta. NHPC (TLD 3 & 4) is continuously releasing water downstream to avoid any further rise in water levels. A general alert has been issued in the Teesta river areas and for the public using the NH 10.”