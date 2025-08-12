Heavy rains, Teesta water release inundate Basusuba farmlands

Jalpaiguri: Heavy rainfall in the hills and the release of water from the Teesta barrage have left vast stretches of farmland along the riverbank in Basusuba under muddy floodwaters, despite no major downpour in the plains. Riverbank erosion has also begun, heightening fears among residents of further damage.

Nearly 1,000 bighas of agricultural land in the Chapadanga Gram Panchayat area are now submerged. The road connecting Kranti to Domohoni and Jalpaiguri via Basusuba—a vital local route—has been underwater for a week, cutting off easy access to the district headquarters.

The Teesta’s shifting course has worsened the crisis. 15 years ago, the river flowed towards Rongdhamali. Over time, it has gradually moved towards Basusuba, bringing its force closer to the village and increasing erosion threats.

Basusuba, home to about 1,500 people, is now demanding immediate action. Residents have called for the extension of existing spurs (no. 3, 4 and 5) by at least 150 metres each, along with the construction of a guide embankment to block the river’s advance.

“The shorter route to Jalpaiguri has been under water for days. Whenever the level rises, travel becomes impossible,” said local resident Monika Barman. Farmer Chitra Roy added: “We have land, but it has been submerged for 15 years. We can’t grow paddy, potatoes, jute or vegetables.” Long-time resident Ruidev Roy warned: “If the spurs are not extended and a guide embankment is not built soon, Basusuba may one day vanish from the map.”

Since Friday night, Teesta’s waters have entered homes, toilets and fields, leaving behind thick layers of silt and sand. “It will take time to clear this and if the water rises again, we will suffer the same ordeal,” said villager Shiben Roy.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the Irrigation department’s North-Eastern Division, acknowledged the situation but cautioned against quick fixes. “You cannot control a river however and whenever you wish. We have studied the Teesta’s morphology near Basusuba and discussions are already under way on possible measures,” he said.