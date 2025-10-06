Heavy rains submerge Siliguri, adjoining areas; rising river levels worsen situation

Siliguri: Following incessant rainfall overnight, Siliguri city and several adjoining areas have been severely waterlogged, disrupting life. The rising water levels of the Mahananda, Teesta, and Balasan rivers have worsened the situation, inundating several low-lying areas across the city.

According to reports, Jyotirmoy Colony and Nandigram in Ward No. 32 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) have been inundated. Kawakhali Nimtala area, adjacent to Matigara, several areas near Atharokhai, West Dhantala, Porajhar and Chunabhati under the Dabgram–Fulbari Assembly constituency have also suffered a similar fate. Water has entered several houses.

In Atharokhai, six families were shifted to Radha Ranjan School after their homes went under water. Relief arrangements have been made for the affected residents. Meanwhile, in the Darjeeling district, the Dudhya Bridge collapsed.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, accompanied by Darjeeling District Magistrate Preeti Goyal, officials from the Irrigation and Water Resources department, visited various flood-affected areas on Sunday to assess the situation.

“On the instructions of the Chief Minister, I visited the flood-affected areas. All possible assistance is being provided to the victims. Around a thousand families have been affected due to the rain. Relief materials, including dry food, water, and tarpaulin, are being distributed, and medical services have been arranged. Along with relief, rehabilitation measures are also being planned,” Deb said.

Papiya Ghosh, Darjeeling District Trinamool Core Committee member and Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Mahakuma Parishad, also visited several flood-affected localities. SMC has set up two help desks — one on Rohini Road and another in Siliguri city. A helpline number, 7557035194, has also been issued. Additionally, the Darjeeling District Police has opened a control room and launched helpline numbers for tourists and residents: For Siliguri- 0353-2662010/0353- 2662210/7872707733/7001310127/9147889607.

Helpline numbers for disaster management have also been issued: Siliguri: 0353-2510162, Matigara: 0353-2580400, Naxalbari: 0353-2999138, Phansidewa: 7001896314.

According to the Meteorological department, there is a possibility of rainfall continuing in the Darjeeling district till October 12.

In view of the worsening flood situation across North Bengal, including Siliguri and the Darjeeling hills, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the region on Monday to review the situation. Police and administrative preparations for her visit are already underway.