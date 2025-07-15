Heavy rains, release of water by DVC inundates parts of state

Kolkata: Incessant heavy rain caused by a low pressure coupled with the release of water by the DVC from its dams caused heavy inundation in the western parts of Bengal. The situation was stated to be grim in various parts of West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan. The situation is also worse in parts of Hooghly as well.

According to state Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia, in June 2024, Midnapore received 587.06 mm rainfall while in June this year, the area witnessed 1,126 mm rainfall till July 6. Making the situation worse, the DVC released 10,000 cusec waters from Maithon, Panchet and Durgapur on Monday without

informing the state, alleged Bhunia. He also stated that the Chief Minister was monitoring the situation.

Bhunia held a meeting with the district officials at the Ghatal Sub-divisional office on July 10 and gave necessary instructions. In the wake of the situation, a control room has been opened. Local administrations were put on high alert. A rescue centre was opened in the Maharajpur area of Ghatal so that the villagers in the region do not face any difficulties. Bhunia also directed the district administrative officials to put in place adequate arrangements in case the situation worsens. Various rivers in the region — Kangshabati, Shilabati, Rupnarayan were flowing above the danger mark due to continuous rainfall and discharge of a huge volume of water by the DVC.

Meanwhile, as a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall is likely across South Bengal districts, MeT office said. Kolkata is likely to experience spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers hit several districts of South Bengal since Sunday night. Rainfall occurred on Monday as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore also said that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bengal and north Odisha coasts lay over the north Bay of Bengal under the influence of which, a low-pressure area is likely to develop, bringing widespread rainfall over South Bengal.

Rain and thundershower are expected to persist on Tuesday, with heavy rain likely at isolated places over East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.