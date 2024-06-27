Heavy rains push up water level of River Teesta

Darjeeling: With heavy rain from the wee hours of Wednesday, the level of the River Teesta is rising considerably.

Parts of the road from Kalimpong to Darjeeling via Lopchu is inundated near the Teesta Bazar and hence out of bounds for vehicular traffic. Rains triggered rock falls in Likhuveer stalling traffic on National Highway 10, connecting Sikkim with the plains of Bengal.

With heavy rainfall in Sikkim and Kalimpong district of West Bengal, the River Teesta is in spate. The Indian Meteorological department has issued “red” and “yellow” rainfall warning for the districts of Sikkim and “yellow” warning for Darjeeling and Kalimpong till June 30. Enhanced rainfall would result in the further rise in the water level of Teesta.

“We are keeping a close tab on the situation,” stated Balasubramanian T, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

The National Highway 10 closed down in the morning with rock slides at Likhuveer. However, with the rocks and debris removed, traffic resumed. However, serpentine jams were witnessed throughout the day. Earth movers have been kept on standby in vulnerable locations including Likhuveer, Rabi Jhora and 29th Mile on the NH10.

In the last 24 hours at 8 am on June 26, Kalimpong recorded 17.6mm; Darjeeling 18.8mm; Sevoke 171.6mm and Siliguri 146.2 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Gorkha Gaurav Sansthan of Kalimpong announced the launch of ‘Save the Teesta Movement’ to “save the river, environment and the people residing on the banks of the river,” stated a release.

The movement would demand the shutting down of all the NHPC and NTPC projects in the Hills. Along with corresponding with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of West Bengal, the movement will incorporate dharnas,

hunger strikes, deputations, long protest marches and even legal recourse.