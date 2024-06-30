Heavy rains inundate Jalpaiguri, trigger flash flood in Jaigaon

Jalpaiguri/ Alipurduar: Heavy rains submerged several wards of Jalpaiguri Municipality, trapping around 300 families as the Karla River overflowed into Nichmath Paresh Mitra Colony, Ward 25.



Municipality teams promptly rescued and relocated affected families to local shelters. Heavy rains in Sevoke and Gajoldoba areas, coupled with water release from the barrage, have caused the water level of the Teesta River to rise. Till 11 pm on Sunday, 2,256 cumec water was released from the Teesta Barrage. The Jalpaiguri district Irrigation department’s flood control office issued a yellow alert for unprotected areas along the Teesta in Domohani and a red alert in Mekhliganj. Additionally, rainfall in Bhutan has led to rising river levels across Dooars, prompting a red alert for unprotected areas along the Jaldhaka River on NH 31. Papia Pal, municipality chairperson, said: “Karla River waters began entering the town from Saturday night. The rescue team evacuated locals to shelters and provided essential supplies.” In the last 24 hours, rainfall recorded on Sunday morning in Sevoke was 218.6 mm; Gazoledoba 124 mm, Jalpaiguri 136 mm.

Teesta River water submerged the Boalmari Nandanpur area of Sadar Block, affecting Nathua as well. The block administration, along with local Gram Panchayats, is closely monitoring the situation under the direction of the Sub-Divisional Officer. Tamojit Chakraborty, Sadar SDO, assured: “All necessary arrangements have been made in the affected areas. However, there has been damage to irrigation structures in parts of the Teesta spur in the Domhani Gram Panchayat area of Maynaguri block. The Irrigation department has been notified and the situation is under continuous monitoring.”

Heavy rains and landslides have also caused significant damage to power lines, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 5 lakh in the past 24 hours. Sanjay Mondal, Jalpaiguri regional manager of the state electricity distribution company, reported: “The hill areas, in particular, have suffered damage with electricity poles uprooted due to landslides. Emergency restoration work has commenced to restore electricity connections.”

Meanwhile, the Khokla Basti area of Jaigaon, a border town in Alipurduar, is hit by flash floods due to heavy rains in Bhutan over the last 24 hours. The Kalchini Block administration has sheltered 50 families in Mangalabari Primary School’s relief camp, as silt and pebbles from the Gobarjyoti River and Kharkhola and Yogikhola streams entered their homes. Water levels of the Sankosh and Raidak-II rivers in the Kumargram Block are also rising.

The Jaigaon Development Authority, district Irrigation department and the Bhutanese government have deployed three earthmovers to improve the river’s navigability. Officials confirmed that the work would continue around the clock.

Amresh Kumar Singh, Executive Engineer of the district Irrigation department, said: “Despite minimal rain in the plains, Bhutan’s rains have affected Khokla Basti.”

Ganga Prasad Sharma, Chairman of Jaigaon Development Authority, stated: “This is an international issue.

We stand with the victims who will remain in the relief camp until conditions improve. A detailed damage report will be sent to Nabanna.”