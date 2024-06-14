Heavy rains cause flooding in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Constant rain in the mountains of Sikkim and Bhutan has caused water levels to rise in several rivers, including the Teesta River. According to the Meteorological department, heavy rain is forecasted for the next two days. The Jalpaiguri district administration is actively evacuating people from areas adjacent to the Teesta River in several village panchayats, including Baropatia, Nandanpur Boalmari, Patkata, Mandalghat and Kharia.



Announcements have started in Vivekananda Palli and Sukanta Nagar areas near Jalpaiguri town on behalf of the Jalpaiguri Sadar subdivision.

The district administration has begun evacuating people and cattle from Nathua Char. The situation is being closely monitored. The Flood Control department of the Jalpaiguri district Irrigation department reported that in the last 24 hours, 220 mm of rain has been recorded in Mangan, 152 mm in Rango, 184 mm in Jhalong, and 115 mm in Jalpaiguri. Additionally, 3500 cusecs of water has been released from the Teesta barrage.

Arup Kumar Nandi, shift in-charge of Flood Control, stated: “Due to heavy rain in the hills and water release from the barrage, riverside

residents have been advised to be cautious. Currently, no signal has been issued for the Teesta River, but a yellow signal is in place for the Jaldhaka River. The rising water level is being monitored. Due to incessant rain and the large release of water from the barrage, water has entered Nathuar Char, Nandanpur Boalmari, Barnis and other low-lying areas adjacent to the Teesta River.

Local Panchayats and block administrations have been directed to evacuate residents and cattle and bring them to flood shelters.”

Tamojit Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalpaiguri Sadar, said: “Control rooms are operational at the sub-divisional and block levels. The block administration, police and Irrigation department are on the ground. Low-lying areas have been identified and are being inspected. Repair work is ongoing in damaged areas, with workers active since Wednesday night.”

Meanwhile, the Jalpaiguri Municipality is preparing multiple flood shelters. Swarup Mondal, chairman-in-council member of the municipality, mentioned that the municipality has a team to handle natural calamities. The team is monitoring Vivekananda Palli and Sukanta Nagar Kalani, areas near the town.