Heavy rains cause culvert collapse, road cave-in at Danga village

BALURGHAT: The continuous rainfall over the past two days resulted in the collapse of a culvert in the Danga village of the Balurghat block, leading to a road cave-in. A massive crater has formed in the middle of the road, causing concerns that further rain could damage the entire road.



On noticing the cave-in, local residents promptly put up barricades, halting all vehicular traffic on the affected stretch. Civic volunteers have also been deployed to manage the situation and ensure public safety. The incident took place at Gutine in the Danga Gram Panchayat under the Balurghat block. Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Arup Sarkar, along with engineers from the block and Zilla Parishad, inspected the area and assured swift action for repairs.

The administration has initiated measures to address the issue urgently. Reports indicate that the road from Malancha to Khapur, under the jurisdiction of the Zilla Parishad, spans approximately 9 kilometers and serves several villages with high schools, primary schools and a health centre. Thousands of people commute on this

road daily.

Arup Sarkar stated: “We have already inspected the collapsed culvert on behalf of the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti. Measures are being taken to repair the rain-damaged area as quickly as possible.”