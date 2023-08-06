Heavy rainfall to hit five North Bengal dists: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in five North Bengal districts. Mercury will go up in the city and South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. There may be moderate to heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts on Monday. Various districts in South Ben-gal may witness thundershowers in the weekend.



The MeT office said that the people in South Bengal districts will continue to witness hot and humid conditions with mercury may go up by 3 degree Celsius by the next 2-3 days. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri in the North will receive heavy rainfall in the next two days. Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan in South Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Monday. There may be thundershowers and lightning in Murshidabad, Nadia and Birbhum on Sunday as well.

The city on Saturday registered its lowest temperature at 28.5 degree Celsius while the highest tem-perature was registered at 32.3 degrees on Friday.

The MeT office had earlier predicted more rainfall in the weekend. It had already stated that in South Bengal districts there will be more rain at the weekend, while it may further intensify from Monday. Hot and humid conditions will prevail.

According to the MeT office, the Monsoon axis has been stretching from Amritsar, Karnal, Sahajahan-pur, Kanpur, Chattisgarh, Balasore up to North East Bay of Bengal. The weather system is moving to-wards the West and North West. It will lose its strength and turn into a depression. Several South Ben-gal districts received scattered rainfall in the past few days. The monsoon axis is expected to intensify further. The coastal districts may receive rainfall. The districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram may receive moderate to heavy rainfall at the weekend.

The sky may remain partially cloudy in various South Bengal districts during the weekend. The MeT office has said that there may be thunderstorms and lightning in various South Bengal districts.