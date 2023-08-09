Heavy rainfall predicted for South Bengal districts today

A combination of active monsoon axis and low pressure will trigger rainfall in various South Bengal districts till Thursday.

“Almost all the South Bengal districts will witness scattered heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Five North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall. There may be thundershower, lightning in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia, Birbhum and Murshidabad,” a weather official said.

The monsoon axis has been situated between Bhagalpur in Bihar and Manipur, stretching over Malda in Bengal and Bangladesh. A low pressure has also formed over Bangladesh. An alert was issued on Monday asking the fishermen not to venture into the sea. The MeT office said that mercury will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two days due to rainfall. Several South Bengal districts received rainfall in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and its adjoining districts received scattered rainfall since Monday.

There may be scattered rainfall in several North Bengal districts. The MeT office prediction said that it will continue to rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri till Friday. There has been an alert for heavy rainfall in some North Bengal districts. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.