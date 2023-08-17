Heavy rainfall predicted for coastal dists in next 24 hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms may occur in several South Bengal districts. However, the intensity of rainfall may reduce in North Bengal in the next 48 hours.

A low pressure has formed over the Southern part of Bangladesh which is gradually moving towards the south-west direction and is likely to bring more rainfall to the state.

There may be light to moderate rainfall in North Bengal districts and scattered rainfall in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. The intensity of rainfall will go down from Thursday onwards and the North Bengal districts may again witness heavy rainfall from Sunday.

“East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas will receive heavy rainfall while most of the South Bengal districts may receive thunderstorms. There may be scattered rainfall in the western parts of Bengal. Bakura and Purulia may also receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. City’s temperature may drop by a few notches in the next two days. City’s sky may remain partially cloudy,” MeT office said. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 27.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday while relative humidity stood between 71 and 95 per cent.

The monsoon axis has been stretching from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh up to Nagaland via Patna in Bihar and Cooch Behar in Bengal. A low pressure has also formed over the Southern part of Bangladesh.

The city and its adjoining districts received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours. Rainfall will intensify from Wednesday. The MeT office said that there has been a deficit in rainfall in Gangetic Bengal. Data shows that there was a rainfall deficit of 29 per cent. In Kolkata, there was a 40 per cent deficit in rainfall. There was no deficit of rainfall in North Bengal. Several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours.