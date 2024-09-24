Heavy rainfall predicted

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts on Wednesday and Thursday due to the impact of a low pressure in Bay-of-Bengal.



The MeT office said that most of the North Bengal districts may also receive scattered rainfall on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall may occur in the districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas in south Bengal.

In the north, Darjeeling and Kalimpong will witness heavy rainfall. A heavy rainfall will lash several south and north Bengal districts on Thursday as well.

North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia in south Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar may also receive light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.

The weather office also said that a strong breeze measuring 30-40 kmph may sweep through the coastal areas. Kolkata may also receive light rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered rainfall will also occur in both south and north Bengal on Friday. It may also rain in several parts of Bengal on Tuesday as well.