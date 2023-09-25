Heavy rainfall over Malda div disrupts train movements

Kolkata: Due to heavy rainfall over Malda division, train movements were regulated. Eastern Railway notified that 03438 Malda Town-Azimganj Passenger Train was cancelled on Sunday.



For the convenience of commuters, the Railways decided to provide additional stoppages of Down 13466 Malda Town-Howrah Intercity Express at Gour Malda, Sujnipara, Gankar and Mahipal Road Railway Station over Eastern Railway on Sunday.

Different districts of both South and North Bengal have been experiencing

heavy rainfall for the last couple of days.

On Sunday, the regional meteorological centre in Alipore issued an orange warning to North Bengal districts, including Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Malda and North Dinajpur. They also issued orange warning to parts of Hooghly, Howrah, East Medinipur, Nadia, North and South 24-Parganas.

Heavy downpours took place in different parts of the city as well. The maximum temperature stood at 29.6 degree Celsius and minimum at 25.7 degree Celsius. Low-lying areas in the city faced the problem of waterlogging.

The MeT office has already predicted that Cyclone “Tej” may hit Bengal in October before the Durga Puja, bringing heavy rainfall. According to preliminary reports, cyclone “Tej” may make landfall in Bengal or Andhra Pradesh in the first week of October. A low pressure may enter the Bay of Bengal region from Thailand in September end or the beginning of October.

It may gain further strength and turn into a cyclone. It may enter the mainland anytime between October 4 and 10. Some, however, believe that it may not have any major impact on Durga Puja as it will start on October 20.