Heavy rainfall likely in North & South Bengal districts till August 26, says weatherman

Sporadic rainfall took place across the city on Wednesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that intensified rainfall is likely to take place over the North and South Bengal districts starting from Wednesday to August 26.

According to the regional centre, the rainfall will take place due to the passing of the monsoon trough through Bareilly, Patna, Balurghat and thence east-southeastwards to Mizoram and a trough runs from northwest Uttar Pradesh to South Assam across Bihar, Sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim as well as strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

They have issued yellow warnings in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, and Nadia. The yellow warning for heavy rain was also issued for Thursday at East and West Midnapore, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts. The yellow warning has been issued for Friday at Murshidabad, Birbhum, West Burdwan and Nadia districts as well.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain will take place in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts on Thursday. A yellow warning has been issued in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts as heavy rainfall is expected on Friday.

According to officials, landslides in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts may take place due to intense spells of rainfall. Water logging is also likely to occur in the low lying areas, and damage to horticulture, standing crops and vegetables may take place. Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few neighbourhoods of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. They have advised people to not use fertilisers and pesticides during the mentioned time period as it may wash out.