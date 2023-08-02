Heavy rainfall likely in next 24 hours, red alert sounded

Kolkata: In the wake of heavy rainfall expected in the next 24 hours, a red alert has been issued for the coastal districts of South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore and Jhargram. The people in these districts may also witness a strong breeze measuring upto 55 kmph sweeping through the region.



The incident occurred late on Monday night as the sea turned turbulent. Incidentally, a fishing trawler capsised in the sea 25 kms away from the Pathar Pratima. The trawler sailed off 5 days ago from Kakdwip to catch the Hilsa fish. After receiving a weather alert, the trawler was about to return to the shore when it capsised. However, all the 17 fishermen who were in the boat were rescued by another fishing trawler, which was nearby. The MeT office prediction said that eight south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, may receive moderate and scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been served for these districts. The city and its adjoining districts may also witness a strong breeze. Fishermen have already been asked not to venture into the sea. Several south Bengal districts received scattered rainfall on Tuesday. Scattered rainfall lashed the city and several parts of South Bengal in the beginning of last week as well. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had predicted more rainfall over the weekend.

“A low pressure is likely to enter South Bengal from Bangladesh late on Tuesday night. The low pressure is expected to intensify further. The coastal districts will receive more rainfall,” a weather official said. An alert has been issued for districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram which may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the weather office prediction, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad may receive light to moderate rainfall.

The sky remained partially cloudy in various south Bengal districts on Tuesday morning. The MeT office has said that there may be thunderstorms and lightning in various south Bengal districts.