Heavy rainfall in South Bengal in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts may receive a heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The sea will turn turbulent and hence the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till Tuesday. The intensity of rainfall will however decrease in North Bengal, said the Regional Meteorological Department in Alipore.



The MeT office also said that a pressure zone has been hovering over Bihar and North Bengal while the low pressure that remained over Bay of Bengal has now moved Chhattisgarh via Odisha. Various places in South Bengal witnessed scattered rainfall in the past few days while the coastal districts had received heavy rainfall. Various regions across India also experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Kolkata and its adjoining areas may receive thunderstorms while Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, East Burdwan may receive heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall will reduce after Wednesday. Though, there may be scattered rainfall in several places in South Bengal later this week. There is no possibility of heavy rainfall in North Bengal in the next 24 hours, the MeT office said. According to weather office data, around 47 per cent rain deficit has been recorded in South Bengal so far in July. Kolkata has so far registered around 46 per cent rain deficit in July so far.