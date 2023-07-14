Heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Bengal in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Bengal in the next 48 hours while a ‘Red’ alert has already been issued in North Bengal districts. A low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal that will trigger rainfall in South Bengal, the MeT office has said.



“The districts like East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas in South Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday,” a weather official said.

There has been a ‘Red’ alert in North Bengal districts like Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur, he added.