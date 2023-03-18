‘Heavy rainfall in 10 dists across state in next 72 hrs’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that several North and South Bengal districts will witness a gush of wind measuring 30-40 kmph accompanied with light rainfall.



Heavy rainfall is expected in 10 districts across Bengal. Weather conditions will improve from Tuesday.

The weather office issued fresh alert for various North Bengal districts saying that thundershower and lightning will occur different places of north Bengal in the next 72 hours. Rains and hailstorm hit some parts of North Bengal on Saturday. In south Bengal Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore may receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, MeT office predicted. People in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts received few spells of light showers on Saturday. The lowest temperature remained at around 23 degree Celsius on Saturday whereas on Friday the lowest temperature was registered at 20.7 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Alipurduar may witness moderate to heavy rainfall. Several trees fell on Friday night in the hills disrupting traffic movement on national highways. Siliguri may also receive heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

The beach towns like Digha, Mandarmani in East Midnapore will witness thundershowers and lightning till Monday.

The beach town of Digha registered its highest temperature at 27.7 degree Celsius on Saturday which was 4 degree below normal.