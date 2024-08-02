Heavy rainfall alert for 6 South Bengal districts

Kolkata: With a prediction by the IMD that south Bengal may receive more rainfall in August and September than they usually receive during this period, the Alipore MeT office forecast that heavy rainfall will occur in six districts of South Bengal.

The south Bengal districts registered around 40 per cent rain deficit in June-July this year. The Alipore MeT office assumes that the rain deficit that the south Bengal districts have seen so far in June-July may be compensated to some extent in the next two months.

Due to the impact of a combination of low pressure and the monsoon axis, almost all the south Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next two days. Kolkata and several south Bengal districts on Thursday received rainfall. It will continue to rain in various districts in the next 48 hours.

The intensity of rainfall may decrease in the weekend, the MeT office said.

“Kolkata and several other south Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall while the western districts will receive scattered rainfall. South Bengal registered a rain deficit in the past two months but it may be compensated to some extent in the next two months,” the weather office predicted.

Around 47 per cent rain deficit has been recorded in south Bengal till the middle of July. Incidentally, after 15 years, Bengal this year witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May.

The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered north Bengal on May 31 this year.

“Heavy rainfall will occur in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, East Burdwan. The remaining districts may also receive scattered rainfall accompanied with lightning,” weather office prediction said.