Heavy rain wreaks havoc in North Bengal

Jalpaiguri/Alipurduar/Cooch Behar: Continuous overnight downpour has brought large parts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts to a standstill. Rising river levels have submerged municipal areas, flooded homes, disrupted power supply and crippled key road connectivity.

The collapse of a bridge in Jhalong in Kalimpong district on Wednesday morning has cut off National Highway 717A, a vital link for movement between Siliguri and Sikkim. Though incomplete, the bridge was opened to vehicles recently after the construction of the adjoining road was completed. Persistent rainfall and landslides had already damaged multiple stretches of the newly-constructed highway and bridge—under the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, raising questions regarding safety and quality of construction work. The collapse has intensified fears over the state of newly-constructed NH 717A and NH 10. Meanwhile a labourer was trapped in the middle of the Balasan River in the MM Tarai area after the water level rose due to heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the labourer had gone there to collect stones, but as the water level increased, he got stuck for hours. Later, the NDRF team rescued him.

In the Jalpaiguri district, rivers, including the Teesta and Jaldhaka, have swollen dangerously, although authorities at the Teesta Barrage have clarified that no major water release has taken place. In the Mantapara area of Barogharia Gram Panchayat under Dhupguri subdivision, the wooden bridge over the Gandra River was washed away by a strong current. The loss of this crucial link has forced thousands of villagers, including schoolchildren and daily commuters, to take detours of several kilometres.

Meanwhile, in Jalpaiguri Sadar block, the entrance of Dharmadev High School in Balapara Vivekananda Pally and Tistachar SP Primary School have been submerged under knee-deep water. A week ago, parents were assured by school authorities and the administration that a raised walkway would be built within three days, but no action was taken. On Wednesday morning, angry guardians locked the school gates, alleging that children were reaching school with soaked books and uniforms, sitting through classes in damp clothes and falling ill.

In Cooch Behar and Dinhata towns, waterlogging since Tuesday night has caused severe inconvenience, with residents expressing frustration over the poor drainage system. North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha inspected affected areas in Dinhata, saying that continuous rain had worsened the situation but also blamed residents for throwing plastic waste into drains, clogging them.

In Cooch Behar town, flooding was reported from Rajbari, Mini Bus Stand, Subhash Palli, Old Post Office Para, Hazra Para, New Town and Kala Bagan, while municipal officials said efforts were underway to improve drainage.

In Alipurduar district, the Kaljani River has been placed under a yellow alert, with more than ten wards of the municipality submerged. Knee-deep water has blocked roads and entered homes in some areas. The heavy rain has also caused major power disruptions—an uprooted tree damaged an 11 kV line in Falakata, cutting electricity to more than 1,200 consumers, while three transformers in Shantinagar were shut down due to flooding, leaving another 200 residents without supply. WBSEDCL teams are working to restore power. Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik blamed the Central government for the recurring flood crisis, saying: “The state’s proposal for an Indo-Bhutan River Commission to manage over 70 rivers flowing from Bhutan into North Bengal was rejected. The Centre insisted the matter be handled through the Brahmaputra River Commission, whose funds are spent mainly in Assam, leaving the state without support.”

According to the IMD, since Tuesday morning Jalpaiguri has received 72.3 mm of rain, Cooch Behar 105.2 mm and Alipurduar 210 mm. The forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in all three districts on Thursday.