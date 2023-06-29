Heavy rain warning issued, water level in Teesta River rises

Jalpaiguri: Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the North Bengal districts. The water level in the Teesta River has risen considerably with a Yellow warning issued for unprotected areas of Teesta River near the Bangladesh border from Teesta Domhani.



The Jalpaiguri district administration is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

The District Irrigation Department’s flood control division stated that the Yellow warning has been issued only for the Teesta River, specifically in the unprotected areas at 1.25 pm on Thursday. No warnings have been issued for other rivers, including Jaldhaka. Similarly, there have been no reports of rising water in the Torsha, Kaljani, and Sankosh rivers in Alipurduar.

The Dooars area, including Jalpaiguri, experienced rainfall throughout Wednesday. Heavy rainfall was also reported in the hills of Darjeeling and Sikkim. The water level in the Teesta River has increased due to rainfall in the plains and mountains. Water is also being released from the Teesta barrage almost every hour, stated the flood control room of the Jalpaiguri District Irrigation Department.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara assured that the administration is prepared. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to Odlabari. The disaster management team is also ready, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Water has been released from the Teesta barrage since 1 am on Thursday. By 6 am, about 2135.56 cusecs of water was released. Over 2 thousand cusecs of water is being released every hour. According to the administration, there is a flood control room under the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). However, this time, nine control rooms have been set up in the nine blocks of the district.

Meanwhile, in Kalimpong heavy rains caused a landslide at Mahakaldanra under the Bhalukhop GP, Kalimpong I Block. “This is a vulnerable area. Sufficient resources are kept on standby here to clear the slide as and when required,” stated R Vimala, DM, Kalimpong.