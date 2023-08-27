Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Tufanganj Enclave

Cooch Behar: Due to continuous rainfall over the past few days, water levels in the Sankosh and Gadadhar Rivers in Cooch Behar have risen. Since Saturday night, a flood-like situation has developed in the Baralau Kuthi enclave area of Bhanukumari-I Gram Panchayat in Tufanganj-II block.



Hundreds of houses in the region are now submerged and water is flowing over the cultivated land. The connectivity at Baralau Kuthi enclave has been disrupted owing to the flood. To provide assistance, relief camps have been set up in two local schools, accommodating around 50 families.

Tufanganj-II block is a remote area near Assam, separated by the Sankosh and Gadadhar Rivers, with a population of approximately five thousand people who are predominantly engaged in agriculture.

Dhanjoy Barman, a local Panchayat member, mentioned that relief efforts are underway and the situation is being closely monitored. The block administration initiated the establishment of relief camps in two local schools.

According to sources from the administration, approximately 50 families affected by the flood have sought shelter in these camps. Others have found refuge with relatives in neighboring Assam.

Farmers in the area are concerned about potential financial losses due to the flooding.Three months ago, construction began on a boulder dam in the enclave Baralau Kuthi area, funded with around Rs 5 crore from the Irrigation department.

The dam construction is progressing rapidly. The completion of the dam is expected to mitigate flooding during monsoon seasons in the enclave. Abdul Jalil Ahmed, Sahakari Sabhadhipati of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, stated: “We are closely monitoring the entire situation. The Irrigation department has commenced dam construction. Hopefully, the problem will be resolved soon.”